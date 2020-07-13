On Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at 0255 hours the Medford Police Department responded to a report of an assault with a weapon which occurred in a field behind the Albertson’s shopping center, 113 N Ross Lane. Upon officers arrival they located a 48 year old homeless male that was suffering from several stab wounds. The Medford Fire Department and Mercy Flights paramedics attempted life saving measures, but utimitely the victim died at the scene.

A perimeter was quickly established and after searching for approximately two hours the suspect was located and arrested without incident. The suspect has been identified as 18 year old, Ethan Gabriel Guitierrez DOB: 02-02-2002 – No known address. The name of the victim is not being released at this time. Law Enforcement is working to notify the Next of Kin. Guitierrez has been lodged at the Jackson County Jail for the crime of Murder II. This investigation is on-going and more information will be released when appropriate. The Medford Police Department was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Point Police Department, Oregon State Police, Jackson County Medical Examiner and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

Ref: MPD Case # 20-10867 / Detective Ford