KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 140.

As of this afternoon, 5,911 tests have been processed for Klamath County.

Today Gov. Kate Brown announced a ban on indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people and launched an outdoor mask mandate. These measures were taken to help slow the growth of coronavirus throughout Oregon. She encouraged Oregonians to follow the three Ws: wear a mask, watch your distance from other people, and wash your hands. The full list of preventative actions includes:

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 25 — — 20-29 21 1 — 30-39 27 1 — 40-49 23 3 — 50-59 25 3 — 60-69 13 2 — 70-79 4 1 1 80 and over 2 — — Not available — — — Total 140 10 1