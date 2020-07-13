(Portland, OR) — In response to the alarming rise in COVID-19 case counts across Oregon over the last several weeks, Governor Kate Brown today announced new requirements for face coverings and limits on social get-togethers. Effective Wednesday, July 15, Oregon’s face covering requirement will be expanded to apply to outdoor public spaces when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. In addition, indoor social get-togethers of more than 10 people will be prohibited.

The gathering limit applies only to indoor social get-togethers. This new rule does not change the operation of businesses or churches at this time.

Governor Brown noted that failure to comply with the new requirements would lead to more outbreaks of COVID-19 and more restrictive closures with greater impact on Oregon’s economies, communities, health care systems, and families.

“We need to do absolutely everything we can to reduce transmission in ways that do not require us to close down businesses again,” said Governor Brown. “The proof here will be in the numbers. Either people will adhere to this requirement and be a positive force for stopping COVID-19, or I will be forced to take more restrictive measures.”

“It all depends on you. Your choices determine our future.”

Governor Brown shared the following facts about COVID-19 in Oregon:

Oregon reported more cases in the past week than in the entire month of May.

The last time Oregon had less than 100 cases in a single day was more than a month ago.

Half of all cases in Oregon are from people under the age of 40 and one third of all cases are from people under the age of 30.

Currently, people in their 20s and 30s are the most likely group to get sick with COVID-19.

Two Oregonians in their 30s have died from COVID-19.

A recording of the Governor’s press conference from Monday, July 13, is available here.

A full transcript of the Governor’s remarks from Monday, July 13, is available here.

Updated face covering and indoor social get-together guidance will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.