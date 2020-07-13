To our Klamath Falls community,

The health and wellbeing of our customers and employees is always our top priority. That’s why we feel it’s important to confirm an employee of Dutch Bros Klamath Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at our shop located at 3255 Washburn Way received a positive COVID-19 result on 7/10. They have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

Prior to the positive test, the employee worked a day shift on 7/4 and a morning shift on 7/5.

We learned of the positive case on Friday, 7/10 and immediately started closing procedures. As an extra precaution, the location will undergo a third-party deep clean overnight. We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations.

Because of our commitment to our communities, we have also taken the following steps over the last few months to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing

Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at our drive-thurs

Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through our drive-thru windows

Instituted a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and broistas

Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations

We want the community to know we’re following all recommended CDC guidelines and will continue to keep the community’s health at the forefront of all decisions we make.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.