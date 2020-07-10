“We’re here to listen and learn.” -Sec of the Interior David Bernhardt

US Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, to the Klamath Basin. The Secretary, whose department oversees the Bureau of Reclamation, engaged with & listened to the stories, experience and plight of irrigators & community members. The Secretary shared the message that this Administration is dedicated to addressing & fixing problems.

Secretary Bernhardt was accompanied by Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman, US Representative Greg Walden & US Representative Doug LaMalfa.

The group met separately with several stakeholder groups on Thursday Morning before Addressing the press and taking questions at the Shut Down & Fed up rally site later in the afternoon