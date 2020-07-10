KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report six new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 137.

As of this afternoon, 5,804 tests have been processed for Klamath County.

“Now, more than ever, it is critically important for everyone to protect themselves and others through personal actions,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “It is also important to remember that each action alone does not provide total protection, and that all recommendations must be followed to best reduce risk of exposure.”

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces. Public Health has created a Mask 101 page at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1091/Masks-101.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 25 — — 20-29 21 1 — 30-39 26 1 — 40-49 22 3 — 50-59 25 3 — 60-69 12 2 — 70-79 4 1 1 80 and over 2 — — Not available — — — Total 137 10 1