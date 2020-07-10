On Wednesday July 8, 2020 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Klamath Falls Police Department officers took into custody two individuals believed to be responsible for the attempted murder last week in the area of the 17000 block of Eagle Ridge Rd northwest of Klamath Falls.

On July 2, 2020 it is believed that Geoffrey Craig Seymour II intentionally, and with extreme indifference to the value of human life, discharged multiple rounds at a woman, unknown to him, sleeping in her vehicle on Eagle Ridge Rd. This attack was unprovoked and the victim sustained minor injuries from broken glass as well as from a round that grazed the back of her neck.

Dillon Eugene Oden is believed to have knowingly disposed of a firearm used in the attempted murder on Eagle Ridge Rd. Both individuals were prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office detectives, working with the Klamath Falls Police Department and a Sheriff’s Office deputy working under a US Forest Service patrol contract, developed many leads that led to yesterday’s arrests.

Sheriff Chris Kaber states: “This is great example of the teamwork we have here in the Klamath Basin. Our agencies quickly came together and shared information that allowed these two dangerous individuals to be taken into custody before anyone else was hurt.”

Geoffrey Craig Seymour II and Dillon Eugene Oden are lodged at the Klamath County Jail. There is an ongoing investigation and more charges may be forthcoming but both are being held on the following charges:

Geoffrey Craig Seymour II

Attempted Murder

Unlawful Use of Weapon

Felon in Possession of a Weapon

Pointing a Firearm at Another

Parole Violation

Dillon Eugene Oden