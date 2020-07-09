KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech is honoring its incredible 73-year athletics legacy, and recognizing an amazing career of service to the athletics department, by announcing the establishment of the Howard Morris Hall of Fame. Howard Morris will be the Hustlin’ Owls first-ever inductee and will be honored at a banquet ceremony, tentatively scheduled for the 17th of October.

“It is my pleasure to announce that the Oregon Tech athletic department will establish the new Howard Morris Hall of Fame,” said Director of Athletics John Van Dyke . “The naming of the Oregon Tech Hall of Fame after Howard, is a well-deserved public acknowledgment of a lifetime of service. I want to thank Ginger and the entire Morris family for their support of Howard’s commitment to creating one of the NAIA’s elite athletic departments.”

“Howard had a positive and encouraging personality that inspired so many players and coaches throughout his career. He made an impact on me as a coach and his influence added to the pride I have in being affiliated with the Oregon Tech Athletics,” added Associate Director of Athletics and head softball coach, Greg Stewart . “I was blessed to spend time with Howard and learn more about Oregon Tech’s rich athletic tradition through his colorful and insightful way of telling stories. I am very happy to see Howard honored and recognized for his many contributions to Oregon Tech as well as the Cascade Conference.”

Amongst many achievements, Howard was instrumental in building the athletic program we currently know and love at Oregon Tech. Throughout his coaching career at Oregon Tech, Howard led the football, wrestling, and baseball programs, in addition to teaching Health and Physical Education at the university. Howard became the Athletic Director in 1974, a position he held for 18 years before retiring in 1992. Shortly after, he was lured out of retirement, serving as the Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner from 1994 to 2003.

Howard received many prestigious honors, including NAIA District 2 Wrestling Coach of the Year (1969-70), Baseball Coach of the Year (1980-1982), and NAIA District Administrator of the Year (1989). He is an inductee of the NAIA District 2 Coaches Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the NAIA National Hall of Fame.

“What a great recognition of Howard Morris having the Oregon Tech Hall of Fame named in his honor,” stated Robert Cashell, Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner. “Howard was instrumental in the forming of the CCC and all of us associated with the league are grateful for his vision.”

Howard Morris will be the inaugural and only inductee in the 2020 Hall of Fame class, so we are able to fully honor his many contributions. With the caveat that COVID-19 will not cancel the plans, October 17th the Oregon Tech Athletic Department will host a banquet to formally kick-off The Howard Morris Hall of Fame.

via Oregon Tech Assistant Athletic Director Josh Wetzler