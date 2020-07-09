Portland, OR — The National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) , in partnership with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, has donated $10,000 to the Family Meal organization which assists Oregon food service and agricultural workers who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world has experienced unprecedented, negative circumstances due to the loss and hardship caused by the spread of COVID-19,” said Jim Sgueo, NABCA president and CEO. “It is our hope that this contribution will be helpful in easing the burden so many find themselves faced with today.”

In the fall of 2019, Family Meal set out to provide financial assistance to food service and agricultural workers experiencing a medical debt crisis. Then this spring with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Family Meal pivoted to also provide micro-relief grants to Oregon food service and agricultural workers laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic.

“The community we serve has been especially hard-hit during the pandemic,” said Josh Cole, Founder and Executive Director of Family Meal. “It’s because of these types of partnerships that we’re able to extend our support during this unprecedented time.”

While many industries have felt the impacts of COVID-19, the hospitality industry has experienced a nearly three month curtailment of normal business operations.

“As a licensee and an industry representative, I have firsthand experience with the impacts to both my own business and the entire hospitality industry,” said Kiauna Floyd, OLCC Commissioner. “The COVID outbreak has forced many licensees to adjust the way we do business and that’s directly impacted our employees, many of whom remain without work.”

Since the pandemic the OLCC Commission has taken steps to streamline rules regulating alcohol licensees to help bars and restaurants stay in business. The OLCC continues to work with licensees to provide bars and restaurants operational flexibility while maintaining public safety.

“This partnership shows how regulators can work with the industry and its people to find innovative solutions. We’re going to continue to listen to our partners to find opportunities for them and their employees to stay open and safely operate,” said Paul Rosenbaum, Chair, OLCC Commission.