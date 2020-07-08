KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head coach Greg Stewart announced today the signing of Mckenzie Staub from Hillsboro, Oregon to a letter of intent to play softball for the Hustlin’ Owls starting in the fall.

“Mckenzie is a versatile athlete and will be a great addition to our 2021 roster,” said Stewart. “She is a very talented pitcher who also possesses the skill-set to play in the infield and make a difference at the plate. I think Mckenzie will make an immediate impact in the circle next year, but could also give us another offensive weapon with how well she swings the bat. I am excited that we were able to land another outstanding student and a player of her ability.”

Staub played at Hillsboro High and was a starting pitcher and shortstop being named 3x first-team all-league in the Northwest Oregon Conference, she earned 5A first-team all-state shortstop as a sophomore in 2018, as a junior in 2019 she was named 5A first-team all-state pitcher, and NWOC pitcher of the year. She set two school records with 277 strikeouts and a very low .99 ERA in 147 innings, all while she hit .470.

Mckenzie plans to major in environmental science with a minor in cybersecurity. Her parents are Ron and Sara Staub.