(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today on the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania:

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court took a step backward, upholding a Trump Administration rule that allows employers to deny contraceptive coverage to employees. This decision will have dangerous consequences for workers across the U.S. and their families who have enjoyed the full complement of health services for reproductive health care for years, thanks in large part because of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s decision further limits a person’s ability to make their own decisions. American families will face additional burdens and costs that were once covered as part of a range of reproductive health care services.

“The Trump Administration continues to undermine the health, safety, and economic security of Americans by eroding the pillars of the ACA. Just weeks ago, in another case, this administration filed a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the ACA during a pandemic, with no plan to replace it.

“Health care reduces human suffering. To rip away protections— in the middle of a public health crisis—is extraordinarily cruel. Thanks in part to the ACA, 94% of Oregonians have health care. If the President gets his way 546,000+ Oregonians could lose coverage.

“The Trump administration rule is a significant blow for Americans’ access to birth control, and will have rippling consequences for many who rely on these essential health services. We must remain vigilant to uphold the existing pillars of the ACA and ensure families all across the country have the opportunity to access vital health care. The consequences of not upholding the ACA in this case and others have grave consequences for millions who rely on it for necessary preventive and non-preventive health care and coverage. We cannot afford to go backward.”