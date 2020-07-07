PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 220, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 219 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 10,605.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (18), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (1), Douglas (3), Hood River (3), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (7), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (27), Yamhill (16).

Oregon’s 216th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 25 and died on June 30, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 217th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on June 23 and died on June 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 218th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on May 27 and died on July 5, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 219th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 6, at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 220th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 10 and died on July 6, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

OHA investigating workplace outbreak

An outbreak of 22 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Columbia River Processing in Morrow County. The cases include all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The outbreak investigation started on June 16, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of the employees.

