On Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:03 P.M., Lake County 911 received an emergency call reporting a shooting at 11 North G Street in Lakeview, OR.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and found Jacob Wheat (26) of Lakeview, OR. laying in the parking lot. Wheat was critically injured and died while responding officers attempted first aid.

The Lake County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate.

Law enforcement believes there is no active threat to the community.

The Lake County Major Crime Team consists of the Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation or was in the area of the incident, and has not been contacted by police is encouraged to contact the Lake County 911 non-emergency line at 541-947-2222 or the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-883-5711.