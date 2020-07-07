On Monday, July 6, 2020, at approximately 7:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 118.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Hyundai Accent, operated by Beauden Yetter (21) of Terrebonne, was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet Suburban operated by Surun Roth (57) of Stockton, CA.

Roth and his passenger Mean Sok (68) of Stockton, CA. were transported to St. Charles with non-life-threatening injuries.

Yetter sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by the Redmond Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Fire/Rescue, and ODOT.