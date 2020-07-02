(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today launched a statewide public awareness campaign with Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy to inform Oregonians about the urgent importance of wearing face coverings when out in public. Wieden+Kennedy provided their creative services at no cost to the state.

“Today, we find ourselves at a crossroads. The individual choices each of us makes will decide whether we reduce the spread of this virus and find a way to keep Oregon open, or whether we let our defenses down and allow the virus to take hold,” said Governor Brown.

“We have a chance to protect ourselves and each other. If we follow the advice of doctors by wearing a face covering in public, physically distancing, and avoiding large gatherings, we can keep our friends and loved ones healthy and safe.

“Wearing a face covering is a simple, common sense way to protect yourself and others. It’s an easy way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. I am grateful for the team at Wieden+Kennedy for donating their services and helping to amplify this message.”

The new ad campaign—which will appear on social media, online video platforms, and outdoor media—was created to speak directly to Oregonians across the state about how our individual decisions can impact the COVID-19 health crisis in Oregon. It provides clarity and conviction around what wearing a face covering means—and how we all have a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Text of A Mask is Just a Mask online ad:

A mask should not be

A sign of weakness

A political statement

Another way to divide us

A mask is a protective device

A barrier to protect you

And those around you from a virus

A mask is just a mask

And masks save lives

This summer, don’t accidentally kill someone.

Wear a mask and socially distance.