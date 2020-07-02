PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 209, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 375 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 9,294.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (8), Josephine (8), Lane (15), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (16), Marion (32), Morrow (8), Multnomah (64), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (88), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (67), and Yamhill (5).

Oregon’s 209th COVID-19 death is 73-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on June 20 and died on June 30. Her place of death s being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

Today’s case count is Oregon’s largest single day total since the beginning of the pandemic, following the previous largest on Wednesday.

Oregon has experienced five weeks of case growth and cases are rising faster in our rural communities and in central and eastern Oregon. The largest county case count today was in Umatilla County with 88 new cases attributed to outbreaks and community spread.

Earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown ordered face coverings to be worn in all indoor public places throughout the state. Masks and face coverings, along with maintaining 6-feet of distancing between people has been shown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Note: Dr. Paul Cieslak will hold OHA’s regular weekly media briefing today at 3 p.m. To participate the media is invited to call 844-291-6358, participant code 2584655.

Slight data change to Public Health Indicators Dashboard

Due to technical issues in processing negative COVID-19 tests this week, many negative tests reported on June 25, were processed on later days, causing a spike in the percent positivity metric for that day on the Public Health Indicators Dashboard.

This week’s trends in positive tests percentages should be interpreted with increased caution. To present more accurate information, the total percent over the last seven days is provided in parentheses.

