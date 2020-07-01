Oregon reports 281 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 208, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 281 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 8,931. It is the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (2), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (2), Jackson (3), Jefferson (7), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (12), Lincoln (12), Linn (7), Malheur (16), Marion (27), Morrow (2), Multnomah (38), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (42), Union (5), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (48), and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 208th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 29. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

More information is available about Oregon’s 192nd death, which was initially reported June 22. Oregon’s 192nd death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 21, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

OHA to report outbreaks in child care facilities

Starting today, the COVID-19 Weekly Report will include names and case counts for child care facilities that enroll 30 or more children and have five or more cases. The Weekly Report also will include the total number of facilities statewide—no matter how many children they enroll—that have five or more cases.

Today’s Weekly Report covers data from June 22-28. In the report, most indicators point to a resurgence in COVID-19 transmission. OHA recorded 1,402 new cases of COVID-19 infection, an 11 percent increase from the previous week (1,263 new cases). In addition, 12 Oregonians were reported to have died, the same number as the preceding week.

The number of COVID-19 tests reported (28,359) decreased by 11 percent and the percentage of tests positive increased to 4.2 percent from 3.7 percent in the preceding week. Meanwhile, large outbreaks have contributed a diminishing proportion of recent cases, and sporadic cases have increased consistent with diffuse community spread.

Lastly, the report notes that about 75 percent of recent cases have been diagnosed in people younger than 50 years old. Since hospitalization is less common among younger people with COVID-19 infection, statewide hospital capacity remains sufficient for now.

