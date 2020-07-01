KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials announced today that new COVID-19 cases will no longer be announced over weekends.

“Reliable estimates, based on the behavior of other viruses, suggest that COVID-19 will be part of our lives for at least another 18 months to two years,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “We often announce local cases before Oregon Health Authority. Moving to a schedule of announcements during the work week builds a sustainable framework going forward.”

Oregon Health Authority will continue to announce weekend cases, which will be announced by KCPH on Mondays. Weekend information from the Authority can be found at https://www.oregon.gov/oha/erd/pages/covid-19-news.aspx.

Little stressed that the requirement for contact tracing to occur within 24 hours will still be met, even if the case begins on a weekend. Contact tracing is when public health representatives reach out to people who have been exposed to COVID-19. These representatives are called contact tracers. To help slow the spread of the virus, they provide guidance and support to people who have been exposed.

In Oregon, local public health uses contact tracing to prevent the spread of many types of diseases, like measles. Contact tracers help you stay healthy and slow the spread of COVID-19 by: