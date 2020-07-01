KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report the first COVID-19-related death in the county.

“This is a sad day for our community. We must all remember that this individual has a family and friends who need privacy to mourn. With international attention often focused on the number of deaths worldwide, it would be easy to see this milestone as a mere statistic,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little.

“However, this person was a member of our community. Public Health and all Klamath County government would like to express sincere condolences to the family and other loved ones grieving at this time,” Little continued.

The death occurred Tuesday, June 30. Public Health officials request that the community respect the family’s need for privacy and time to grieve and process this loss.