ALTURAS, Calif.—It is never safe or legal to use fireworks of any kind in your national forests, but your Modoc National Forest still provides opportunities for outdoor celebrations.

Everyone can help prevent wildfires and protect firefighters during this difficult time by being extra careful with campfires, stoves and other possible ignition sources. Fire restrictions are in place to protect the health and safety of employees and communities. Outside of developed campgrounds and certain other permitted areas, igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire on national forests in California is prohibited. Campfires are allowed only in developed campgrounds and day use sites. Learn more at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/modoc/alerts-notices/?aid=58896

With a valid California Campfire Permit, forest visitors may use a portable campfire pit, stove or lantern that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel, with a shut-off valve, in an area at least five feet from any flammable materials. Campfire permits are available at http://permit.preventwildfiresca.org

On the Doublehead and Big Valley Ranger Districts, Lower Rush Creek, Howards Gulch and Ash Creek campgrounds are open with services, but no potable water. Please bring your own drinking water. Willow Creek Campground currently offers potable water.

Medicine Lake Recreation Area is now open and accessible, also providing services except water. Headquarters Campground has the only water in the area, but it has not been certified as potable yet. Please bring your own water. Campground fees apply.

All Devil’s Garden and Warner Mountain recreation sites are now accessible from at least one access point. Blue Lake, Stough Reservoir and Mill Creek campgrounds have potable water. Fees apply at Blue Lake, Mill Creek and Soup Springs campgrounds.

Sites without potable water:

Soup Spring Campground: No water at this time.

Pepperdine Campground: This site is accessible from County Road 56 on the West side, or Deep Creek road on the eastside. Granger Creek Road is inaccessible to all vehicles due to major storm damage.

Cave and Lilly lakes: Roads from east and west open. Please bring drinking water and pack out trash.

Emerson Campground: Open, no services.

Cedar Pass Campground: Dispersed camping. Lower site has two toilets. No other services.

Big Sage, Jane’s Reservoir, Duncan Reservoir, Logan Slough, Reservoir F, and Reservoir C on the Devil’s Garden: All are open. Please remember all sites on the Devil’s Garden are Pack In, Pack Out. There are no trash/water services at any of these sites.

Plum Valley Campground: Accessible, no services.

Potable water and restrooms are available at Cedar Pass Ski Hill for folks hiking the Cedar Pass Interpretive Trail. Patterson Campground will not offer water this season. Water is available at East Creek Campground less than a mile away. East Creek Campground provides a free camping opportunity on the edge of the South Warner Wilderness.

South Warner Wilderness trails:

Pine Creek: Two big trees down on the trail, one difficult to get around with a horse right at Half Moon Lake.

Soup Spring: Open, no status at this time.

Emerson and Mill Creek trails: Heavy down aspens, almost impassable.

Pepperdine: Open, no status at this time.

Summit Trail: Open, not maintained at this time.

Patterson Lake is accessible from Pepperdine Campground via Summit Trail.

Many trailheads are accessible, yet some may be impacted with snow berms at high elevation. It is always a good idea to let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return. For the most current trail and other conditions please call 530-233-5811.

Please practice Leave No Trace principles such as: Plan ahead and prepare, pack it in – pack it out, bury human waste, do not damage natural and cultural resources and always respect wildlife. Make sure campfires are out and cold to the touch before leaving them unattended. And always be extremely careful with anything that could cause a wildfire.