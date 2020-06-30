WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement after the Department of Interior (DOI) awarded $23,321,995 to Oregon under the 2020 Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program to support essential services in rural Oregon.

“PILT funding is critical for Oregon’s rural communities to provide essential services, which is why I worked with my colleagues in the House to fully fund this program,” said Walden. “The federal government controls the majority of the land in Oregon and as a result, these funds, along with Secure Rural Schools funds and timber receipts, help ensure our rural communities have well-functioning schools, law enforcement, and infrastructure. I applaud President Trump and Secretary Bernhardt for prioritizing this critical funding and look forward to continuing to work alongside the Administration to improve the management of our public lands and provide Oregon’s rural communities with the support they need.”

In the government funding measure the House passed in December, Walden secured full funding for PILT, which counties in rural Oregon rely on. PILT program eligibility is reserved for local governments that contain non-taxable Federal lands within their boundaries. These jurisdictions provide significant support for national parks, wildlife refuges, and recreation areas throughout the year.