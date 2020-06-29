KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report seven new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 118.

Of the 118 cases, 52 have recovered. There are 66 active cases in Klamath County. As of this morning, 5,021 tests have been processed for Klamath County.

Contact tracing and active monitoring are important tools that public health uses to limit further spread of disease. Effective contact tracing aims to identify additional cases related to close contact exposure and provides guidance on isolation and quarantine to prevent further spread of the virus.

Oregon Health Authority provides more information about contact tracing at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-Contact-Collaborative.

It is vital that members of our community continue to practice all recommended personal actions at work, in public, and in social circles. It can be easy to feel more secure and protected when with family and friends, but we all must be mindful about developing a false sense of security in these settings.

Now, more than ever, it is critically important for everyone to protect themselves and others through personal actions. It is also important to remember that each action alone does not provide total protection, and that all recommendations must be followed to best reduce risk of exposure.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible..

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces. The World Health Organization provides helpful information about effectively wearing a mask at https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/when-and-how-to-use-masks.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 21 — — 20-29 14 1 — 30-39 23 — — 40-49 19 3 — 50-59 23 3 — 60-69 12 2 — 70-79 4 1 — 80 and over 2 — — Not available — — — Total 118 10 0