(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today on the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June Medical Services v. Russo:

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court took action to uphold constitutional protections of women’s reproductive rights and freedom. The court’s decision today affirms what we know: everybody should have the freedom to make their own decisions about their health, families, lives, and future.

“I was proud to sign Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act into law in 2017. It was a first of its kind bill that expanded access to reproductive health services for all Oregonians. A culmination of decades of work at the hands of lawmakers and community organizations, House Bill 3391 established immediate protections for women’s right to choose, and cemented Oregon as a leader in reproductive health care access.

“With the Reproductive Health Equity Act, Oregon became the first state to require insurance companies to cover the full spectrum of reproductive health care for all people, including expanded postpartum care coverage, counseling for domestic abuse and tobacco use, breastfeeding support, and FDA-approved contraception. HB 3391 also prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity in reproductive health coverage, ensuring all Oregonians can access life-saving preventive care, such as cancer screenings.

“At a time when this fundamental right to access reproductive health care is being challenged across the nation, Oregon’s legislation continues to help people across the state lead healthy and productive lives.”

“But, make no mistake about this decision, many will continue to attack and try to chip away at women’s reproductive rights. Here in Oregon, we will continue to fight for everyone’s access to the full complement of reproductive health care services for all people.”