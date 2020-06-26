KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Beginning June 24, the campgrounds and day use areas along Copco and Iron Gate reservoirs on the Klamath River in Siskiyou County, Calif. will be available for both camping and day use. This aligns with guidance provided by California and Siskiyou County on COVID-19 for reopening recreational facilities and the overall phased reopening approach in California.

In Oregon, Keno Campground, on the Klamath River near Keno, Ore. will open for overnight camping and day use on Monday, June 29. Pioneer Park, at J.C. Boyle Reservoir, and the Link River Trail in Klamath Falls, Ore. will remain open. These openings align with guidance provided by the State of Oregon for recreational facility reopening.

These openings follow on the heels of similar actions by the Oregon and California parks departments to open select state parks. It was important that these recreational facilities be available for public use prior to the July 4th holiday weekend.

Visitors are able to access campgrounds, boat ramps, and day use areas, but COVID-19 social distancing measures will remain in force. Restroom maintenance and personal hygiene supplies may be limited in both day use and camping areas and visitors are encouraged to be prepared with their own supplies. Camping is limited to single household parties of eight people or less at all campgrounds.

Pacific Power is a division of PacifiCorp, which owns and manages hydroelectric resources that offer clean, affordable energy for customers, as well as a variety of public recreation opportunities. The facilities provide boating, swimming, camping, and picnicking opportunities.

During the COVID-19 emergency, outlets for appropriately distanced recreation are important, so long as it can be done within state and federal health directives. We appreciate patience from the public as we work to maintain these opportunities while observing guidelines pertaining to social distancing and safety.

Even though social distancing requirements remain in place, the following sites on the Klamath River, in California are open as of June 24, 2020:

Copco Reservoir

Copco Cove (Day Use Only)

Mallard Cove (Day Use Only)

Iron Gate Reservoir