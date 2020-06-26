Salem, ORE. – Today, the Oregon Legislature unanimously passed HB 4206, creating a State Meat Inspection program. The bill allows small scale agricultural operations to compete in the commercial market.

State Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) issued the following statement:

“HB 4206 brings our local farmers and ranchers into the commercial fold at a moment when food availability is more uncertain by the day. We have created new opportunities for our farmers, ranchers and businesses while supporting our local restaurants and communities with an opportunity to buy local meat.”

The bill authorizes the State Department of Agriculture to adopt rules establishing program of state inspection for processing and sale of meat products from nonamenable species, as defined by department by rule.