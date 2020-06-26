SALEM, Ore.—Leftover 2020 Controlled Hunt tags will go on sale July 1 at 10 a.m. Tags will only be available for purchase via the online licensing system at https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login

See a list of leftover tags available at https://tinyurl.com/y9wmu9ec

Hunters who want to try and purchase one of the 1,377 leftover elk tags will need to have set up their online account with a username and password before the sale date. See MyODFW.com for how purchase a leftover tag, https://myodfw.com/articles/how-to-purchase-leftover-tags

New this year, leftover tags are no longer available as an additional tag. That means hunters who drew a controlled elk tag this year, or have already purchased a general season elk tag, cannot purchase a leftover tag. This change is meant to more equitably distribute hunting opportunities. However, beginning July 2, hunters may exchange a tag they drew or purchased for a remaining leftover tag while leftover tags remain available.