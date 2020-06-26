WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-OR) introduced legislation in the House of Representatives to rename the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic in Bend after Bob Maxwell, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient from Bend. The legislation was cosponsored by Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Peter DeFazio (D-OR), and Kurt Schrader (D-OR). Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) introduced similar legislation in the Senate, which Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) cosponsored.

Bob Maxwell, who passed in May of 2019, was an American hero and a friend of Walden’s. At the time of Maxwell’s passing, he was the oldest Medal of Honor recipient in the nation. Last May, Walden delivered remarks at Maxwell’s funeral and said, “Bob Maxwell’s legacy, memory, and service will never come to an end. He will forever be cherished in the country that he sacrificed so much to protect.”

In addition to the legislation, Walden and the rest of the Oregon Delegation recently sent a letter to the Veterans’ Affairs Chairmen Senator Jerry Moran (R-KA) and Representative Mark Takano (D-CA), and Ranking Members Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and Representative Dr. Phil Roe (R-TN). In the letter, the Oregon Delegation urged the leaders of the House and Senate VA Committees to consider their legislation to rename the Bend VA Clinic.

“Bob Maxwell represented the best of what Oregon and America have to offer,” said Walden. The gallantry of America’s oldest Medal of Honor recipient was well known — throwing his unprotected body on a German hand grenade to protect his comrades in WWII earned Bob Maxwell the highest military honor, his second Silver Star, a second Purple Heart, and a Bronze Star. For those who had the pleasure of knowing Bob, they know that his bravery and heroism were only matched by his kindness, warmth, and sense of humor. I was honored to call Bob Maxwell a friend. Bob’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with and will forever be cherished in the country that he sacrificed so much to protect. It is my hope that this bipartisan legislation will swiftly move to President Trump’s desk and become law — forever ensuring Bob’s legacy is honored and his heroism is remembered. To Bob Maxwell: thank you for your friendship, and for your service to the United States on my behalf and on behalf of all Americans.”

