Tulelake, CA – During a special meeting held on June 24, 2020, the

Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair Board of Directors voted unanimously to

restructure the 2020 Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair in order to comply

with current and projected social distancing and mass gathering

directives from the CDC, State of California and Siskiyou County

Health Department. This difficult decision was made after months

of thoughtful deliberation by the Board, careful discussion with

community and industry partners and closely following directives

issued by national, state and local agencies.

The current plan for reopening California makes it impossible to

economically and operationally host a traditional fair which would

be enjoyed by our valued patrons and community members. The

Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair’s beloved carnival, food concessions,

commercial vendors, entertainment, grandstand events, still

exhibits, open livestock show and other public aspects have been

cancelled for 2020.

The 2020 Fair will be reduced to a junior livestock market animal

evaluation and grading followed by a livestock auction. This will

provide local community members the opportunity to support the

4-H, FFA and Independent Market Exhibitors who have invested

their time, money and hope in quality livestock projects. These

events will not be open to the general public and will follow all

applicable social distancing guidelines. Due to the fluidity of the

current situation, the details and schedules will be communicated

directly with club leaders, advisors and exhibitors as they are

confirmed.

Moving forward, the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair Board of Directors

and Staff is dedicated to using its facilities and resources to

support and serve the surrounding areas to the best of its

abilities. Currently, the fairgrounds staff is preparing to host a

Drive-In Fireworks display on the 4th of July and exploring the

possibility of hosting other events that meet the essential needs

of the local communities.

The Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair Board of Directors wishes to express their sincere

disappointment with the state of affairs which have forced the cancellation of our time-

honored traditions. The public shutdown of fairs and festivals throughout California has led to

heartbreak and devastation for the countless communities, businesses, agricultural operations, exhibitors and nonprofit groups reliant on the income and exposure provided by public events.

The Board is grateful to our local communities for their support and looks forward to

celebrating with everyone again at the annual Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair, September 9-12,

2021. Until then, stay healthy, stay safe and stay positive as we move towards a brighter future together.

For more information contact the fair office at (530) 667-5312 or nancy@tbvfair.com.