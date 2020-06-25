KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Institute of Technology athletics department, with assistance from the Oregon Tech Foundation, has coordinated the first-ever Thank-A-Thon for athletic donors beginning Monday, June 22nd, and concluding Thursday, June 25th.

Student-athletes and coaches representing thirteen Hustlin’ Owl programs have volunteered their time to make personal thank you calls, as well as send thank you cards, to over 500 athletic donors nationwide who generously gave to Oregon Tech Athletics during the 2019-20 giving year.

Contributions to Oregon Tech athletics through donations are used to assist in the funding of scholarships, facility projects, and annual operational costs such as equipment and travel for 222 student-athletes.

The goal of the event is to make sure that Hustlin’ Owl donors from the past fiscal year know how much they are valued. The Thank-A-Thon event will provide an opportunity to give thanks to the people whose generosity adds to the student-athlete experience at Oregon Tech. No solicitations for additional donations will be made.