This is the second year in a row De Castro has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American Team, becoming the only Oregon Tech Athlete to ever win the award.
Head coach Jack Kegg said, “I am so proud of all of Danielle’s accomplishments in her time at Tech. Danielle has jammed an amazing amount of success into her five years here. This award is very fitting for Danielle. To represent the NAIA and Oregon Tech as the CoSida Athlete of the Year for XC and Track and Field along with a first team Academic All-American for the second time is just fantastic. This award tells you all you need to know about Danielle’s career here at OIT. She is the complete student-athlete.”
- De Castro is a seven time NAIA All-American with a 4.0 GPA
- 4X Indoor track All-American, 2019 (2nd in 1000m and 5th as DMR) 2X in 2020 (2nd in 1000m and 3rd in mile)
- 2 time XC All-American, 2016 25th, 2018 12th, outdoor 2019 1500m 3rd place
- World University games participant
- De Castro is #3 all-time in XC at Oregon Tech
- She holds 5 school records: 4 indoor 1k, mile, 3k and the DMR and 1 outdoor in 1500m
- 2019 NAIA 1st Team Academic A.A.4X NAIA Scholar Athlete, member of 2018 NAIA XC Scholar Team
Click here to watch Interview with Danielle and CoSIDA
2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team NAIA
|FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Ariana Anderson
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.)
|So.
|4
|Aerospace Engineering
|Rachel Battershell
|Concordia University (Neb.)
|So.
|3.97
|Biology / Pre-Med
|Taylor Bluemel (1)
|Taylor University
|Sr.
|3.96
|Elementary Education
|Bailey Cossentine
|William Jessup University
|Sr.
|4
|Kinesiology
|Danielle De Castro (1)
|Oregon Institute of Technology
|Sr.
|4
|Mechanical Engineering
|Kate Grint
|Doane University
|Sr.
|3.69
|Biology
|Kelli Smith (1)
|Cornerstone University (Mich.)
|Sr.
|3.94
|Elementary Education
|Chena Underhill
|Westmont College
|Sr.
|3.97
|Political Science / Data Analytics
|Molly Vitale-Sullivan
|College of Idaho
|Sr.
|3.87
|Physics / Mathematics
|Vendela Williams
|William Jessup University
|Sr.
|3.9
|Psychology
|SECOND TEAM
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lorna Bechtel
|Indiana Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|3.93
|Nursing
|Destiny Copeland
|Indiana Institute of Technology
|So.
|3.85
|Psychology
|Julia Johnson
|University of Jamestown
|Sr.
|4
|Nursing
|Morgan Luedy
|Cornerstone University (Mich.)
|Jr.
|3.85
|Exercise Science
|Evelyn Moore
|University of the Cumberlands
|Sr.
|3.94
|Biology
|Hayley Newman
|Indiana Institute of Technology
|Sr.
|3.87
|Psychology / Child Development
|Anika Rasubala
|Northwest Christian University
|Sr.
|3.83
|Business Administration
|Julia Rohm
|Southeastern University
|Jr.
|3.98
|Nursing
|Alison Shapic
|Madonna University
|Sr.
|3.79
|Biology
|Amanda Sorokin
|Cornerstone University (Mich.)
|Sr.
|3.64
|Exercise Science
|Mikayla Tinkham
|University of British Columbia
|Jr.
|3.73
|Nursing
|Megan Van Harn
|William Woods University
|Sr.
|3.88
|Equestrian
Academic All-America® of the Year: Danielle De Castro, Oregon Tech
(1) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® NAIA first-team selection in 2018-19