– Oregon Tech student-athletehas been selected to the 2019-20 CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team, and also becomes the first Owl to ever be named as the CoSIDA Academic All-American® of the Year in cross country and track and field by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

This is the second year in a row De Castro has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American Team, becoming the only Oregon Tech Athlete to ever win the award.

Head coach Jack Kegg said, “I am so proud of all of Danielle’s accomplishments in her time at Tech. Danielle has jammed an amazing amount of success into her five years here. This award is very fitting for Danielle. To represent the NAIA and Oregon Tech as the CoSida Athlete of the Year for XC and Track and Field along with a first team Academic All-American for the second time is just fantastic. This award tells you all you need to know about Danielle’s career here at OIT. She is the complete student-athlete.”

De Castro is a seven time NAIA All-American with a 4.0 GPA

4X Indoor track All-American, 2019 (2nd in 1000m and 5th as DMR) 2X in 2020 (2nd in 1000m and 3rd in mile)

2 time XC All-American, 2016 25th, 2018 12th, outdoor 2019 1500m 3rd place

World University games participant

De Castro is #3 all-time in XC at Oregon Tech

She holds 5 school records: 4 indoor 1k, mile, 3k and the DMR and 1 outdoor in 1500m

2019 NAIA 1st Team Academic A.A.4X NAIA Scholar Athlete, member of 2018 NAIA XC Scholar Team

Click here to watch Interview with Danielle and CoSIDA

2019-20 Academic All-America® Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team NAIA

FIRST TEAM Name School Yr. GPA Major Ariana Anderson Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.) So. 4 Aerospace Engineering Rachel Battershell Concordia University (Neb.) So. 3.97 Biology / Pre-Med Taylor Bluemel (1) Taylor University Sr. 3.96 Elementary Education Bailey Cossentine William Jessup University Sr. 4 Kinesiology Danielle De Castro (1) Oregon Institute of Technology Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering Kate Grint Doane University Sr. 3.69 Biology Kelli Smith (1) Cornerstone University (Mich.) Sr. 3.94 Elementary Education Chena Underhill Westmont College Sr. 3.97 Political Science / Data Analytics Molly Vitale-Sullivan College of Idaho Sr. 3.87 Physics / Mathematics Vendela Williams William Jessup University Sr. 3.9 Psychology SECOND TEAM Name School Yr. GPA Major Lorna Bechtel Indiana Wesleyan University Jr. 3.93 Nursing Destiny Copeland Indiana Institute of Technology So. 3.85 Psychology Julia Johnson University of Jamestown Sr. 4 Nursing Morgan Luedy Cornerstone University (Mich.) Jr. 3.85 Exercise Science Evelyn Moore University of the Cumberlands Sr. 3.94 Biology Hayley Newman Indiana Institute of Technology Sr. 3.87 Psychology / Child Development Anika Rasubala Northwest Christian University Sr. 3.83 Business Administration Julia Rohm Southeastern University Jr. 3.98 Nursing Alison Shapic Madonna University Sr. 3.79 Biology Amanda Sorokin Cornerstone University (Mich.) Sr. 3.64 Exercise Science Mikayla Tinkham University of British Columbia Jr. 3.73 Nursing Megan Van Harn William Woods University Sr. 3.88 Equestrian