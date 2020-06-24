WASHINGTON, D.C. –Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released the following statement after he cosponsored the JUSTICE Act:



“We must unite as Americans to overcome social injustice, and end racism and bigotry,” said Walden. “Working together we can realize our shared vision: equal opportunity and justice for all — and that is exactly what the JUSTICE Act does. The reforms in this measure are meaningful and workable. They weed out bad cops and hold them accountable without demonizing and risking the safety of the brave men and women who properly protect and serve our communities, especially in our part of the state. I am confident that this legislation, grounded in accountability and transparency, both provides necessary tools and training for our law enforcement and better protects our communities of color from abuse.”