Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report six new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 94.

Of the 94 cases, 45 have recovered. There are 49 active cases in Klamath County. As of this morning, 4,664 tests have been processed for Klamath County.

The recent growth in COVID-19 cases is largely because of successful contact tracing. The tracing is done to identify and test those who have been exposed. The honesty and cooperation of positive cases and their contacts in answering calls and assisting in the protection of the community is a valuable contribution to helping keep the community safe and healthy.

The Klamath community is known for doing the right thing, especially when it concerns our friends and neighbors. Public Health is proud to participate in a process that demonstrates that our community rises to a challenge with integrity and respect for one another.

While Klamath County is in Phase 2 of Reopening Oregon, community members must continue to be careful in personal actions to guard against COVID-19 contagion:

• Maintain six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

• Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Stay home when sick.

• Know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained.