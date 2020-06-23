The 4th of July is a day to celebrate the independence of our country. People celebrate in different ways with picnics, gatherings, parades, fireworks and the list goes on. Fireworks can be a glorious sight, but a very dangerous one. In Oregon, from 2015 to 2019, there were 1,173 fires, 4.9 million dollars in loss, 37 injuries and 1 fatality caused by fireworks.

Klamath County Fire District #1 has some helpful hints to make your celebration a safe one.

Always make sure the area you choose to light fireworks is clear of anything that could burn or catch fire. A blacktop or concrete surface is the preferred choice.

An adult should always light the fireworks.

Never hold a firework unless the directions say to.

Make sure you are at least 10’ or further away from the fireworks.

Always stay away from fireworks that did not go off, they could reignite at any time.

Wet down your used fireworks and the surrounding area.

Place used, cold fireworks in a bucket of water for later disposal.

Never place used fireworks in your trash without wetting them down.

Remember if you have an incident during your celebration, call 911 and the appropriate help will be on the way.

Have a fun and safe 4th of July from your friends at Klamath County Fire District #1.