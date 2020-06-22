PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 1 more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 190, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 6,937. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Klamath (4), Lane (7), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (7), Morrow (3), Multnomah (84), Polk (1), Umatilla (34), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (2).

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Note: One case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3
Baker 1 0 392
Benton 67 5 5,629
Clackamas 592 23 19,142
Clatsop 46 0 2,087
Columbia 26 0 2,297
Coos 36 0 2,304
Crook 9 0 889
Curry 7 0 612
Deschutes 143 0 9,094
Douglas 33 0 4,262
Gilliam 0 0 83
Grant 1 0 161
Harney 1 0 352
Hood River 87 0 2,107
Jackson 90 0 10,180
Jefferson 78 0 1,641
Josephine 26 1 3,501
Klamath 88 0 4,453
Lake 6 0 213
Lane 102 3 18,830
Lincoln 286 0 3,608
Linn 129 9 6,090
Malheur 51 1 1,062
Marion 1,301 34 14,123
Morrow 31 1 316
Multnomah 1,832 68 41,563
Polk 130 12 2,540
Sherman 1 0 135
Tillamook 6 0 1,056
Umatilla 268 4 2,619
Union 258 0 1,239
Wallowa 8 0 357
Wasco 47 1 1,942
Washington 1,051 20 26,269
Wheeler 0 0 110
Yamhill 99 8 4,416
Total 6,937 190 195,674

1 – This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 – For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 – This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

 

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

SHARE
Previous articleIndependence From Hunger
melissalogan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here