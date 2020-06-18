KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 79.

Of the 79 cases, 40 have recovered. There are 39 active cases in Klamath County. As of June 17, 4,200 Klamath County tests had been processed by laboratories.

While Klamath County is in Phase 2 of Reopening Oregon, community members must continue to be careful in personal actions to guard against COVID-19 contagion:

Maintain six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 7 — — 20-29 11 1 — 30-39 18 — — 40-49 15 3 — 50-59 18 2 — 60-69 7 1 — 70-79 2 — — 80 and over 1 — — Not available — — — Total 79 7 0