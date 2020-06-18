The latest on the coronavirus:

Continued Unemployment Delays:

Yesterday, Representative Greg Walden sent a letter to the Oregon Employment Department (OED) Interim Director David Gerstenfeld, urging action and answers on the growing number of unemployment cases in Oregon.

In the letter, Walden emphasized that over 486,700 Oregonians have been forced to file for unemployment and lack of action from OED has left many Oregonians in despair. So far this year, Walden’s staff of caseworkers have worked over 1,100 cases for Oregonians in the 2nd Congressional District. Approximately one-third of these cases were interactions with constituents who had not received their Oregon owed unemployment benefits. Read more here.



Working Towards a Cure:

In a trial led by Oxford University around 2,000 hospital patients were treated with dexamethasone (a low cost common steroid) and were compared to approximately 4,000 individuals who did not receive the drug. For patients on ventilators, it cut the risk of death from 40% to 28%. For patients needing oxygen, it cut the risk of death from 25% to 20%. It cut the risk of death for patients on ventilators by a third, and for those on oxygen it cut deaths by a fifth. The research was part of the RECOVERY trial which launched in April.

More Money for Health Care Providers:

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that they will distribute an additional $15 billion in provider relief funds to eligible Medicaid and CHIP providers that participate in state Medicaid and CHIP programs and that have not received a payment from the Provider Relief Fund General Allocation. HHS also announced the distribution of $10 billion in Provider Relief Funds to safety net hospitals that serve our most vulnerable citizens.



Preventing the Second Wave:



Rep. Walden released a report detailing the U.S.’s rapid progress on testing and what testing measures are needed to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the fall. The U.S. has now performed more than 17.3 million tests. Over 2.7 million of those tests were performed in the past 7 days. Read more here.





Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.

Helpful Resources on PPE:

CDC updated the PPE Burn Rate Calculator, a spreadsheet-based model that will help health care facilities plan and optimize the use of PPE for response to COVID-19. More here.

You can now see PPE shipments to Oregon counties here.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing billions in funding toward job retention and certain other expenses.

Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

For a top-line overview of the program CLICK HERE

If you’re a lender, more information can be found HERE

If you’re a borrower, more information can be found HERE

The application for borrowers can be found HERE

INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:

The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment:

Visit RedCrossBlood.org. Click on “Schedule an Appointment” under the “Donate Blood” tab. From there you can enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you.

Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Use Amazon Alexa Blood Scheduling Skill

Fast Facts: Here are some helpful stats on COVID-19 as of 6/16/20

Cases of COVID-19:

U.S. current case count: There are currently at least 2,132,171 cases and 116,788 deaths in the United States, as reported by Johns Hopkins and other media sources.

Oregon Current Case Count: 6,098

Baker: 1

Benton: 63

Clackamas: 509

Clatsop: 46

Columbia: 22

Coos: 32

Crook: 9

Curry: 7

Deschutes: 137

Douglas: 29

Grant: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 83

Jackson: 83

Jefferson: 69

Josephine: 24

Klamath: 61

Lake: 5

Lane: 90

Lincoln: 223

Linn: 126

Malheur: 38

Marion: 1201

Morrow: 17

Multnomah: 1598

Polk: 127

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 6

Umatilla: 181

Union: 240

Wallowa: 4

Wasco: 42

Washington: 928

Yamhill: 94

Testing in Oregon:

Positive: 5,897

Negative: 173,440

Total (since 1/24): 179,337