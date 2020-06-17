KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report four new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 65.

Of the 65 cases, 40 have recovered. There are 25 active cases in Klamath County. As of June 16, 4,185 Klamath County tests had been processed by laboratories.

“We knew that the reopening of Oregon and warmer weather would present some challenges in reducing transmission,” said Klamath County Health Officer Wendy Warren, MD. “We each bear responsibility for reducing opportunities for virus spread.”

Warren continued that new cases are to be expected over the next 18 to 24 months. Experts at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota published a report to cover key information about the current pandemic, address issues that need to be more broadly publicized and provide recommendations for pandemic scenarios going forward.

The report projects the 18 to 24 month timeline based upon the behaviors of influenza viruses.

Members of our community can help limit the spread of COVID-19 through personal actions:

Maintain six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 6 — — 20-29 8 1 — 30-39 12 — — 40-49 13 3 — 50-59 16 2 — 60-69 7 1 — 70-79 2 — — 80 and over 1 — — Not available — — — Total 65 7 0