Psychiatrist Yetunde Akins, MD, MPH, will begin seeing patients of all ages at the new Sky Lakes Behavioral Health Clinic starting Monday, June 22.

Dr. Akins has provided outpatient psychiatry services in Klamath Falls since 2016. She has special interest in mood and anxiety disorders, ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, psychotic disorders, and crisis intervention and stabilization.

The new Sky Lakes Behavioral Health Clinic is located at 2600 Clover St.; phone 541-274-8640. A provider’s referral is preferred, but not required, and clinic staff are currently scheduling appointments.

In 2017, Dr. Akins began as a clinical assistant professor at Oregon Health & Science University’s Psychiatry Department teaching students in the OHSU Rural Family Medicine Training Program, which includes the Cascades East Family Medicine Residency in Klamath Falls.

She earned her medical degree from the University of Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, in 2001; received a Master of Public Health degree from George Washington University, Washington, D.C., in 2004; completed general psychiatry and behavioral sciences training from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, in 2014; and completed a child and adolescent fellowship in 2016 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Dr. Akins provided psychiatric services in the Baltimore area before relocating to Klamath Falls.

She is a member of the American Psychiatry Association, the American Academic of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.