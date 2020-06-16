On June 14, 2020 at approximately 10:00pm, Klamath Falls Police Department officers contacted the driver of a 2013 Toyota Scion during a traffic stop on Highway 97 N, near the Oregon Avenue off-ramp. Investigation during the contact with an individual identified as Ricardo Rincon-Castro led to the seizure of over 30 pounds of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $150,000.

The 29 year old, Yakima Washington resident, was arrested at the scene without incident and lodged at the Klamath County Jail on Charges of Unlawful Possession, Unlawful Manufacture, and Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine.

The Klamath Falls Police Department would like to thank the motoring public for adhering to safe driving practices during this investigation, as it is always vital to the safety of officers and citizens alike.