Each year the members of the Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and the Family of the late Klamath County Sheriff, James Murray “Red” Britton award a $500.00 scholarship. This year’s scholarship was awarded to Makaila Heath who is attending University of Texas. On Friday June 12, 2020 Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, along with Mounted Sheriff Posse Members Judi Dunn and Kelly Baker, and Britton Family members, Bill Britton and Mike Britton, presented Makaila’s grandfather Shaun Tooker with the check.

To be eligible for the James Murray “RED” Britton Memorial Scholarship applicants must: