COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 176, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 5,636.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).

Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.

County Cases1 Deaths2 Negatives3
Baker 1 0 343
Benton 63 5 4,568
Clackamas 482 14 16,315
Clatsop 46 0 1,921
Columbia 22 0 2,011
Coos 32 0 1,995
Crook 8 0 779
Curry 7 0 459
Deschutes 137 0 7,535
Douglas 29 0 3,747
Gilliam 0 0 76
Grant 1 0 127
Harney 1 0 322
Hood River 81 0 1,903
Jackson 81 0 8,918
Jefferson 67 0 1,399
Josephine 23 1 3,024
Klamath 51 0 4,026
Lake 4 0 190
Lane 89 3 15,680
Lincoln 206 0 2,828
Linn 126 9 5,437
Malheur 36 1 911
Marion 1,175 30 12,562
Morrow 15 0 232
Multnomah 1,519 68 35,970
Polk 124 12 2,264
Sherman 1 0 124
Tillamook 6 0 931
Umatilla 171 4 2,177
Union 22 0 647
Wallowa 4 0 302
Wasco 39 1 1,730
Washington 876 20 22,803
Wheeler 0 0 103
Yamhill 91 8 3,887
Total 5,636 176 168,246

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

