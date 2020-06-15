COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 176, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 5,636.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.
|County
|Cases1
|Deaths2
|Negatives3
|Baker
|1
|0
|343
|Benton
|63
|5
|4,568
|Clackamas
|482
|14
|16,315
|Clatsop
|46
|0
|1,921
|Columbia
|22
|0
|2,011
|Coos
|32
|0
|1,995
|Crook
|8
|0
|779
|Curry
|7
|0
|459
|Deschutes
|137
|0
|7,535
|Douglas
|29
|0
|3,747
|Gilliam
|0
|0
|76
|Grant
|1
|0
|127
|Harney
|1
|0
|322
|Hood River
|81
|0
|1,903
|Jackson
|81
|0
|8,918
|Jefferson
|67
|0
|1,399
|Josephine
|23
|1
|3,024
|Klamath
|51
|0
|4,026
|Lake
|4
|0
|190
|Lane
|89
|3
|15,680
|Lincoln
|206
|0
|2,828
|Linn
|126
|9
|5,437
|Malheur
|36
|1
|911
|Marion
|1,175
|30
|12,562
|Morrow
|15
|0
|232
|Multnomah
|1,519
|68
|35,970
|Polk
|124
|12
|2,264
|Sherman
|1
|0
|124
|Tillamook
|6
|0
|931
|Umatilla
|171
|4
|2,177
|Union
|22
|0
|647
|Wallowa
|4
|0
|302
|Wasco
|39
|1
|1,730
|Washington
|876
|20
|22,803
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|103
|Yamhill
|91
|8
|3,887
|Total
|5,636
|176
|168,246
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.