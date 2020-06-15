YREKA, Calif. — The Klamath National Forest is continuing to increase access to the public by providing additional developed recreational opportunities, as well as offering an easy online way to get current information on developed recreation sites.

Additional campgrounds and picnic sites have been added to the list of open developed recreation sites on the Klamath National Forest. Beginning June 12, 2020, the current open recreation sites are as follows:

All Trailheads. All River Access Areas. All Off-Highway Vehicle Staging Areas, except the restroom facilities remain closed. Curly Jack Campground, except the group sites remain closed. Grouse Gap Picnic Site. Hidden Horse Campground. Independence Picnic Site and River Access. Indian Scotty Campground. Jones Beach Day Use Area. Juanita Lake Campground and Day Use Area, with group site limit of 20 persons. Kangaroo Lake Campground and Day Use Area. Lovers Camp Campground and Trailhead. Mount Ashland Campground. Orr Lake Campground and Day Use Area. Red Bank Campground. Shafter Campground and Day Use Area. Tree of Heaven Campground and Day Use Area, except the group site remains closed.

We continue to recommend that you not travel long distances to recreate. If you or anyone in your household is feeling sick, please remain at home and plan your trip for another time. Visitors should practice self-sufficiency when visiting the Klamath National Forest and come prepared with all the essentials needed for your trip, including food, water, emergency supplies, and the ability to pack out trash. Remember to recreate responsibly by keeping the following in mind:

• Maintain at least six feet distancing from others

• Do not gather in groups other than with those in your household and please follow the latest guidance from CDC officials

• Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let others pass

• Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use

• Some services may not be available, especially restroom and potable water service, so please plan accordingly. Consider bringing and using hand sanitizer where running water is not available.

Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues.

In an effort to make developed recreation information more accessible, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region today launched a Geographic Information System (GIS) map that provides the public with updated information on the status of campgrounds, day-use sites, picnic areas, and other designated recreation sites on national forests throughout California. View the GIS map at https://www.fs.fed.us/r5/webmaps/RecreationSiteStatus/

You can also call your local ranger station during normal business hours Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As a reminder, fire restrictions are in effect on the Klamath National Forest. Campfires are only permitted in open developed campgrounds and within wilderness areas. Campfire permits are not required in developed campgrounds. However, a free California campfire permit is required for all fires in the wilderness areas. These free permits may be obtained at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/permits/campfire-permit/