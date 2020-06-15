KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 61.

A presumptive case means the individual has had contact with someone who has been confirmed to have the virus and is exhibiting symptoms. Presumptive cases are treated as a confirmed case in the interest of providing the greatest community protection. Cases announced as presumptive and later confirmed through testing are not counted twice.

Of the 61 cases, 40 have recovered. There are 21 active cases in Klamath County. As of June 14, 4,077 Klamath County tests had been processed by laboratories.

Klamath County’s first case was announced 100 days ago. Members of our community can help limit the spread of COVID-19 through personal actions:

Maintain six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 6 — — 20-29 8 1 — 30-39 12 — — 40-49 11 3 — 50-59 14 2 — 60-69 7 1 — 70-79 2 — — 80 and over 1 — — Not available — — — Total 61 7 0