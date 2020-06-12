Klamath Falls, Oregon June 11th, 2020 – Integral Youth Services will be kicking off their summer lunch program on June 15th. The program will be a little different this year in adherence to COVID-19 and CDC regulations. Rather than being at the sites 5 days a week, there will be different sites each day Monday through Thursday. This allows IYS to be able to include more healthy options for the kids, as well as allow them to take home a week’s worth of lunches all at once rather than having to eat them at the sites.

Integral Youth Services will be covering more sites as well this year, including city housing sites on Monday, Parks and Recreation Sites on Tuesday, Klamath City School sites on Wednesday, and Rural Klamath Falls sites on Thursday. Site maps will be distributed out via social media and on our website at integralyouthservices.org.

The annual Summer Lunch Kick-off event will happen on June 30th at Mills-Kiwanis Park beginning at 12:00. This will be a drive thru style event, where kids can get their meals, activities, and carry on.

With these new changes, IYS is excited to work with their partners to come up with engaging take home activities for kids at their Park and Play sites. Renea Wood is part of the Child Hunger Coalition that works with partners to put on Park and Play sites for the kids participating in the Summer Lunch Program:

“Park & Play’s goal has always been to give children and families opportunities to connect with each other around summer meals. Given these unprecedented times, with great efforts to keep children’s and families safe, Park & Play will engage with families via engagement activity packets created by generous community partners. These activity packets will be distributed at select Park & Play sites accompanying IYS Grab & Go meals.”

Integral Youth Services would like to thank their Partners that have helped them prepare for this year’s summer food program, without them, none of this would be possible, and we want to thank our community for continuing to engage in our programs, and we are excited to continue to bring hope to all of you.

To learn more about the Summer Food Program and how to get involved, visit us at integralyouthservices.org