KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report two new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 48.

Of the 48 cases, 36 have recovered. There are twelve active cases in Klamath County. As of June 11, 3,934 Klamath County tests had been processed by laboratories.

Yesterday marked the highest number of new cases reported in Oregon since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of our community can help limit the spread of COVID-19 through personal actions:

Maintain six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Know how and when a properly worn face covering may be used when physical distancing cannot be maintained. A World Health Organization video on the topic is available at https://youtu.be/ciUniZGD4tY.

For updates on COVID-19 information, visit http://publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority is no longer providing detailed information on weekends, which will find KCPH’s COVID-19 webpages updated Monday through Friday.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 — — — 20-29 8 1 — 30-39 11 — — 40-49 10 3 — 50-59 10 1 — 60-69 6 1 — 70-79 2 — — 80 and over 1 — — Not available — — — Total 48 6 0