PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 171, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 5,237. The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (47), Clatsop (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (3), Lake (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (9), Marion (34), Multnomah (43), Polk (4), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (15), Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 170th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 9. The location of her death is unknown at this time. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 171st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Yamhill County, who tested positive on June 3 and died on June 10, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Today’s COVID-19 case count marked the highest daily count since the onset of the pandemic in Oregon.

The reasons for the higher numbers are tied to several factors including widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing, and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.

Higher case counts serve as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained and follow good hand hygiene.

Note: One case previously reported in Jackson County was determined not an Oregon resident; the county case count has been appropriately adjusted.

OHA Announces Funding Opportunity for Community Based Organizations

OHA has announced funding opportunities for Community Based Organizations (CBOs) throughout the State of Oregon to support three areas of work as part of the COVID-19 response.

CBOs are central to the success of this work to integrate methods, tactics and strategies that are most responsive to the needs of people of color, people with disabilities, immigrant and refugee communities, Tribes, Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers and LGBTQIA+ communities.

The specific work areas include community engagement, education, and outreach; contact tracing; and social services and wraparound supports.

OHA is committed to engaging with CBOs and the communities they serve to ensure all members of our community receive information, services and resources in the most responsive way.

To learn more, or get details on information sessions in English and Spanish, please visit https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/COVID-19-Funding-Opportunity.aspx.