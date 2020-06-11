Klamath Falls, Oregon —The Klamath Falls City School district recognized 31 retiring teachers and staff with a curbside celebration at Klamath Union High School June 10.

Retirees stopped their cars at KU’s main entrance to receive engraved desk clocks, roses and personal thanks from district administrators.

“I regret that we couldn’t hold our traditional celebration to thank these extraordinary men and women,” said Superintendent Paul Hillyer. “The students in our district are well educated and well supported because of their day-to-day creativity and dedication, especially during challenges like this year’s pandemic. After months of separation, I was grateful to see so many in person today, even if briefly, to share my deep gratitude.”

Retirees included:

Sheri Andrews

For 25 years, Sheri Andrews worked with speech-delayed three- to five-year-olds in Klamath’s Early Childhood Education program, first as an aide, then as a speech language pathology assistant. “Preschoolers with special needs are very challenging, but that’s part of the fun of them!” said Andrews of the work she loved and refined alongside multiple speech language pathologists over the years. Said supervisor Lisa Sweat, “Sheri’s ability to get kids to come out of their shells and bloom is second to none. I will miss her energy and compassion for others.” Not a “big relaxer,” Andrews admits she will work part-time in retirement and enjoy more time with her three daughters (all KU grads) and her five grandchildren.

Marie Chinander

For 20 years, Marie Chinander served behind the scenes as the district’s database manager, test coordinator and webmaster. “Her official title should have been chief information officer,” said Director of Operations Daymond Monteith, describing Chinander as the go-to resource for almost any type of information research. “She sent district information to the Department of Education, tracked attendance and student performance information for our staff, and collected parent and community information to help us improve the district. If there was ever information needed that she didn’t have, she figured out how to get it.” In addition to the daily responsibilities of collecting, managing and reporting, Chinander oversaw the important conversion of all district data from Schoolmaster to the current Tyler SIS (Student Information System) software, a web-based system that allows home access and review of past years’ data. In retirement, Chinander looks forward to spending time with her huskies, quilting, playing piano, drawing, and skiing and jet-skiing on uncrowded weekdays.

Carol Carlin

Carol Carlin devoted her personal and professional life to kids with learning challenges. She adopted a child with special needs in Redding, California, where she also worked as an aide in a special education classroom and fostered more than 250 children in her home. As a KFCS paraprofessional since 2002, she supported kids at Roosevelt Elementary School and, for the last 16 years, in Conger Elementary School’s Bridge Room and Resource Room. “Seeing kids improve is very rewarding,” said Carlin, recalling a student’s joy this year when he finally mastered how to count change. “Carol provided many years of caring education to students most at need for guidance and learning,” said Conger Principal Julie Bainbridge. “Carol has been a dedicated paraprofessional and will be deeply missed by staff and students.” In retirement, Carlin will spend time remodeling her home and tending to her animals and garden. She will not miss her 30-mile commute to school.

Judith Chapman

Judi Chapman spent 23 years in KFCS kitchens, starting as a dishwasher at Mazama High School, then advancing to assistant cook and head cook at Roosevelt Elementary School. During her long career, Chapman enjoyed serving the elementary children of former high school students, looking out for kids who didn’t have enough food at home, and collecting unforgettable compliments, including, “Your pizza is better than Pizza Hut pizza!” She made close friends of her colleagues, especially during her 18 years at Roosevelt, and she appreciated the leadership of Roosevelt Principal Joel Sauter, who enjoyed getting Judi’s restaurant recommendations and food treats. “Judi also loved to make the cafeteria a fun place to be,” he said, “from the change in decorations for the holidays and seasons, to the multitude of fun, food-related shirts, she was always doing something to try and make the kids smile and want to be there.” In retirement, Chapman will enjoy time with her large family, including four children, 15 grandchildren, and a few “extras” who need her to be “Grammy.”

Debra Cole

During her 22-year career with KFCS, cook Debbie Cole served breakfast and lunch to thousands of students at Fairview, Roosevelt, Mills and Conger Elementary schools. Cole loved interacting with the staff and children at every location, but it was Conger’s kitchen that seemed to need her most. There, in April 2012, Cole saved the life of cook Gail Bailey by using the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a bite of food that had obstructed her coworker’s airway. This year, Cole came to the rescue at Conger once again. Just as the school faced the task of providing three months of to-go meals during the COVID-19 closure, Conger lost its lead cook. Although eligible to retire and not relishing the challenge ahead, Cole postponed her departure so as not to leave her coworkers overburdened. “Deb’s happy spirit and steady care for students was evident every day in the cafeteria, said Conger Principal Julie Bainbridge. “Students could count on her to serve them meals with love!” Cole looks forward to traveling with her husband in their RV, training her new Pomeranian puppy, and spending time with her three children and six grandchildren. She will enjoy “doing nothing I don’t want to do” and being served in her daughter’s pizza restaurant in Sisters, Oregon.

Rose D’Andrea

Rose D’Andrea served the KFCS district since 1996. She began as a paraprofessional in Klamath’s Union’s library, then held secretarial positions in KU’s library and Conger Elementary’s main office. Her last four years were spent as secretary and state test coordinator for KU, whose Principal Tony Swan praised her for her “breadth of knowledge and positive attitude.” In retirement, D’Andrea looks forward to camping and reading.

Suzanne Delaney

Teacher Suzanne Delaney spent 33 years in education, 29 of those teaching health and physical education to 7th– and 8th-graders at Ponderosa Middle School. She also served Ponderosa as track and volleyball coach, department head and member of the Leadership and Positive Behavior and Intervention Support (PBIS) teams. Said Principal Brett Lemieux, “Suzanne always looked through a student lens and at what is best for kids.” Delaney will continue working as a substitute for the district.

Charlotte De Los Reyes Gardner

Charlotte De Los Reyes Gardner spent 25 years with KFCS, nearly all that time as a teacher at Mills Elementary School. She worked with students learning English as a Second Language, used her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to lead a dual-language kindergarten classroom, and, for the past 13 years, led English-only kindergarten classrooms. Despite having taught hundreds of children, Reyes Gardner still vividly recalls the very first child she taught to read. “Her name was Jennifer. I’ll never forget her big eyes looking up at me,” she said, describing the joy of the “lightbulb” moment that children make meaning from written words. Of that vital work Principal Fred Bartels said, “She has for years transformed kindergarten students, in one year’s time, into first graders who are readers, authors, and mathematicians. Charlotte was a significant part of setting up Mills students for success.” In retirement, Reyes Gardner looks forward to reclaiming time for herself — “time to find out who I am again,” she said.

Vicky Dill

Vicky Dill began her 23-year career with KFCS as a paraprofessional working with special education students, first at Ponderosa Middle School, then at Mazama High School, where she later became secretary in the attendance office. When Mazama transferred to the county district, Dill became secretary of transportation and maintenance at the KFCS bus shop, a role that she says opened “a whole new world with the greatest people ever.” Her coworkers likewise admired Dill. Said Transportation Supervisor Chrys Dawes, “Her values, dedication and hard work helped make the Transportation Department thrive. She is a special person who goes out of her way to make sure things get done right and fairly. She is not only a great colleague but a great friend and all of us here will miss her very much.” Dill plans to continue part-time work in some capacity while also spending more time with her grandchildren.

Sarah Gray

Sarah Gray spent the last 12 years of her 28-year teaching career in 3rd– and 4th– grade classrooms at Conger Elementary School. She loved her work, especially “the feeling of being a small part of a bigger wave of good,” and she treasures memories of taking students to beautiful outdoor sites, including Crater Lake, Rocky Point, and Moore Park. “Mrs. Gray is kind, caring and creative,” said Conger Principal Julie Bainbridge. “She provided her students with learning activities that involved her love of nature, whether building birdhouses for the Wing Watchers Trail or teaching them how to explore the outdoors with snowshoes. It was not uncommon for her past students to seek her out and catch up on memories. Her kind heart and caring demeanor will definitely be missed at Conger by students and staff alike.” In retirement, Gray plans to spend more time with family, travel, and “wear out” her cross-country skis, snowshoes, backpack and bike.

Charlene and Mike Herron

Charlene Herron’s 31-year career began at Klamath Union High School, where she oversaw a credit recovery program, taught math in grades 9-12, introduced the first web design class, and served as instructional coach, assistant principal, principal and even coach for her two daughters’ volleyball teams. For the last 3 years, she worked on behalf of the entire district as director of secondary-level curriculum, the English Learners program and the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program. “Charlene’s work was of high and consistent quality,” said KFCS Superintendent Paul Hillyer. “She was hard working, organized, humble and collaborative each step of her career. Above all else, I appreciated her kindness and positive outlook. Her contributions are as many as her talents, and she will be greatly missed.” Herron’s first adventure in retirement will be teaching at the American School in Guatemala City with her husband Mike, who served the district as a science teacher, football coach and athletic director at KU, assistant principal at Ponderosa Middle School, principal at Mills Elementary School and contractor liaison during the renovation of KU. Of all their contributions, the Herrons are most proud of supporting KU’s remodel, from canvassing on behalf of bond funding, to devising a plan for temporary modular classrooms. Said Charlene, “We know that beautiful building will please for generations to come.”

Del Horton

A custodian at Ponderosa Middle School for 34 years, Del Horton was appreciated not only for providing a safe, clean learning environment but also for his ability to connect well with students. “He had a love for Ponderosa, and it showed,” said Principal Brett Lemieux. “He came to work every day with a positive attitude. He loved students and built fantastic relationships with them. He will be missed!” Horton retires with gratitude for the great people he worked with.

Cheri Howard

Cheri Howard was hired in 2000 at Klamath Union, the alma mater of her two children and her husband’s entire family. She is proud of her broad experience at KU, having held roles as testing coordinator, graduation coordinator, library secretary, special education paraprofessional and, for the last eight years, as bookkeeper and, according to Principal Tony Swan, as “technology guru.” In each position, Howard most loved working closely with students, and she looks forward to maintaining contact as an occasional substitute while also enjoying more time for travel, crafting and grandparenting.

Scott Mahaffey

Scott Mahaffey was a 19-year-old student at Oregon Institute of Technology when he started supporting KFCS as a part-time AV technician. He advanced quickly into other roles, including computer technician, network administrator and, finally, energy manager and director of technology. Mahaffey was responsible for all district technology, from email and surveillance systems, to automated lighting and HVAC systems, to district-wide computer servers, and he took pride in meeting technology needs within budget. In fact, Mahaffey saved the district millions of dollars during his 31-year career by establishing energy conservation programs, configuring cost-saving labs, securing federal funds for Internet access, negotiating deals with vendors, and even pursuing unconventional shopping sources like eBay. “When Scott started with the district, the information’s superhighway did not exist,” said Director of Operations Daymond Monteith. “Now we’re traveling in seven lanes both directions. The technology that the district has today would not exist if not for Scott’s hard work and leadership.” In retirement, Mahaffey will begin a second career as project manager with Delta Connects, which provides building automation and energy management services nationwide.

Bonnie Mancebo

Bonnie Mancebo started her 32-year career in education as a paraprofessional in California, where her family includes a superintendent, two principals and 11 teachers. Her last 13 years were spent at Mills Elementary School, where she supported reading instruction for all grade levels. Called “Grandma” for her nurturing presence, Mancebo relished sharing her love with all who needed it. “I felt like the Pied Piper,” she said of the way kids flocked to her for hugs. Mancebo also enjoyed sharing her artistic gifts, whether decorating bulletin boards or creating art projects for the children. “Bonnie’s greatest gift to Mills was the relationships she built with students,” said Mills Principal Fred Bartels. “Bonnie helped students feel welcome at Mills, and in many cases, she was one of the only positive connections in their lives.” Fortunately, Mancebo plans to continue working as a substitute during her retirement. “God’s blessed me with a heart to love kids,” she said.

Norma Mathis

KU grad Norma Mathis returned to Klamath after graduating from Oregon State University in 1984. She taught kindergarten through 3rd grade in the city schools for 36 years, leading classrooms at every elementary in the district and finishing her career with kindergarteners at Conger Elementary School. “Mrs. Mathis was the kind of teacher who strives for excellence at all times,” said Conger Principal Julie Bainbridge. “She provided a year of learning that was above par, enabling students to explore and grow into confident learners ready for first grade. Her classroom was a place of fun and excitement at all times!” Mathis is proud that she continuously learned new skills to enhance student success over the years. In fact, her retirement plans include not only enjoying family and friends but also pursuing a degree in the field of reading instruction.

Cheryl Maynard

Head cook Cheryl Maynard fed the district’s children for 32 years, first at Riverside Elementary School then, for the last 25 years, at Pelican Elementary School. “I liked the kids, the staff, the hours,” said Maynard, who woke daily at 4 a.m. to start work at 6 a.m. “Cheryl became a leader in food services, helping to train those around her,” said Principal Michelle McCabe. “Her knowledge, skill, and dedication to her position will be missed!” In retirement, Maynard predicts she will continue to be an early riser. She is certain she will enjoy the freedom to set her own schedule. “I may travel. Maybe work part time. I have no plans.”

Laurie Mckillip

Laurie Mckillip served the KFCS district for 32 years as the evening custodian at Pelican Elementary School, a job she says has “truly been fun” thanks to the interactions with students and coworkers. “You could always find Laurie smiling and building relationships with those around her,” said Principal Michelle McCabe. “Her strong work ethic and gentle demeanor will be missed!” While Mckillip has no firm plans for retirement, she is confident she will “find something fun to do!”

Mitch Mueller

Mitch Mueller spent 32 years in the Klamath Falls City Schools, all of them at Ponderosa Middle School. For 25 years he taught social studies, health and physical education, while also serving as chair of the Social Studies Department, union representative in district negotiations and a coach for football, basketball, track and volleyball. For the last seven years, he served as dean of students, implementing appropriate discipline strategies and ensuring that all voices were heard. “The dean position is high stress, and Mitch could not have been a better fit for that job,” said Principal Brett Lemieux. In retirement, Mueller looks forward to relaxing with family, fishing, duck hunting and restoring an old Ford truck.

Patricia Ritter

Patricia Ritter served as a paraprofessional at Conger Elementary, Mazama High School and, for most of her 28-year career, at Ponderosa Middle School. She worked in the library as well as in math and English classrooms, where she especially enjoyed helping children make progress on reading. In fact, Ritter was instrumental in setting up Ponderosa’s grant-funded accelerated reading program, which supported a daily, school-wide reading period and book-specific computer quizzes to test reading comprehension. “She did an amazing job and had a true love for kids,” said Principal Brett Lemieux. “She was very knowledgeable about the library and the books and was always willing to step up and help out where needed in the building. She is going to be missed greatly.” Ritter raised two children in the city schools and will enjoy visiting them and volunteering with local organizations in retirement.

Carmen Salinas

Carmen Salinas pursued a job that would align with her daughters’ city school schedules, never imagining it would turn into a multifaceted career. Twenty-three years later, Salinas is proud of mastering five positions at Mills Elementary School: bilingual paraprofessional in kindergarten, 2nd– and 6th-grade classrooms, office aide, registrar, and principal secretary. “Her contributions were substantial, said Mills Principal Fred Bartels. “She helped shape the school, advocated for our families, and supported our staff. . . . She will be missed.” Salinas looks forward to summer vacation but admits she is both excited and scared about what comes next. “I may go back to work part time in the fall,” she said, “. . . or not.”

Lois Scheick

Lois Scheick worked as a paraprofessional in the Klamath Falls city schools for 28 years, most of that time supporting students with individualized education plans at Conger Elementary, and the last four years in the Pelican Transition Program, providing students with disabilities the skills needed to live independently. “Lois is an amazingly hard worker, especially with students presenting challenging behaviors,” said Heidi Schultz, director of special services for KFCS. “She cared deeply about all of the students she worked with and went above and beyond to make sure she met their needs.” Scheick says her work was inspired by her colleagues and by the challenge of identifying each student’s potential and helping them reach it. In retirement, she plans to travel with her husband, camp, fly fish and see her children and siblings more often.

Cindy Smith

Cindy Smith began her career with the Klamath Falls City Schools in 2001 as the secretary for Riverside Elementary School. When Riverside closed, she transferred to Ponderosa Middle School to serve first as secretary and, for the last nine years, as registrar. Smith enjoyed working directly with students, developing lifelong friendships with coworkers, decorating the office seasonally, and helping introduce Ponderosa’s Positive Behavior and Intervention Support (PBIS) program. Principal Brett Lemieux said Smith played an invaluable role in securing prizes from community businesses for PBIS’s beloved holiday store, Student of the Month program, “Money Draw” assemblies and year-end celebration. In retirement, Smith will keep busy with part-time work and enjoy time with her husband Kerry and her two daughters (both KU graduates).

Karen Strickland

Klamath native Karen Strickland began and ended her educational journey at Ponderosa Middle School, attending as a 1st-grader during a period of overcrowding at her neighborhood elementary and spending the last eight years leading one of its 6th-grade classrooms. Strickland’s 35-year career also included positions in Australia, Virginia, The Philippines and California, where her husband was posted with the Naval Civil Engineer Corps, as well as 4th-, 5th- and 6th-grade classrooms at Roosevelt Elementary School. “Karen built very positive relationships with students and cared deeply for them,” said Ponderosa Principal Brett Lemieux, noting her commitment to attending students’ extracurriculars and the frequent visits by former students to her classroom. In retirement, Strickland will miss the coworkers she considers “one big family,” but she looks forward to traveling, visiting friends and sleeping in late.

Erica Stover

Erica Stover was an invaluable resource to students during her 20-year career with KFCS. At Mills Elementary School, she provided small-group support for struggling students, coached English language learners, led 2nd-, 5th– and 6th-grade classrooms, and helped write and produce seven musicals. With a team at Mills, she secured two consecutive two-year technology grants, learning and collaborating statewide to integrate rich learning experiences for underserved students. At the same time, Stover continually enhanced her teaching ability, earning credentials in Reading Recovery and ESOL (English to Speakers of Other Languages), as well as a master’s degree in education. Her career, she says, was characterized by “rich and diverse experiences, deep professional development, grant writing, endless creativity, hours of research, collaboration, implementation, reflection, and children . . . so, so many children, for they are the true teachers.” Said Principal Fred Bartels, “She was passionate about her students and masterful at connecting with families. . . Erica’s presence at Mills could never be filled.” In retirement, Stover plans “to adventure,” starting with a sailing trip on her daughter’s yacht in Hawaii.

Rocio Swartz

A special education teacher for 12 years with KFCS, Rocio Swartz spent her last year at Klamath Union High School, whose Principal Tony Swan called her “a wealth of knowledge and experience.” Swartz enjoyed working for and with “amazing people,” and calls her career “quite a ride.” In retirement she will spend time with family, continue her interest in genealogy and pursue a home-based business restoring old pictures.

Nancy Warrington

Nancy Warrington closed her career as a 3rd-grade teacher at Mills Elementary School (where her mother also taught), but she served wherever she was needed over her 19-year career with KFCS: Ponderosa Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary School, Pelican Elementary School, and the District Office, where she developed an instructional coaching program. “Nancy has held so many roles while at KFCS, and in each of those roles she has excelled in supporting teachers and students alike,” said Mills Principal Fred Bartels. “The loss to the school and the community with Nancy’s retirement cannot be expressed in words.” Warrington viewed her work as being part of a team on behalf of student success. “If any of my students find themselves in an improved situation in life as a result of my work, then that is my greatest accomplishment,” she said. In retirement, Warrington looks forward to quilting, gardening, spending time with her two grown children and traveling with her husband of 35 years.

Heidi Young

Heidi Young served the KFCS district for 22 years, working as a paraprofessional with at-risk children and as a secretary at Mazama High School, Klamath Institute (now Klamath Learning Center), Link River High School and, for the last seven years, Ponderosa Middle School. Said Principal Brett Lemieux, Young was the “go-to” for teachers who needed support or reports, as well as an “unofficial health coach” for all at Ponderosa. Throughout her career, Young learned to “love the rascally kids” and made lasting relationships that she will continue to enjoy as she pursues part-time work and spends more time with her grandchildren and outdoor activities.