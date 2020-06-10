WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released an update on COVID-19 for June 10, 2020.

The latest on the coronavirus:

More Money for Health Care Providers:

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that they will distribute an additional $15 billion in provider relief funds to eligible Medicaid and CHIP providers that participate in state Medicaid and CHIP programs and that have not received a payment from the Provider Relief Fund General Allocation. HHS also announced the distribution of $10 billion in Provider Relief Funds to safety net hospitals that serve our most vulnerable citizens.

Economy on the Rise:

America’s economy is on the rise. The economy under President Trump continues to break records. In May, we have added 2.5 million jobs – the biggest one-month jobs surge in our nation’s history since 1939. Read more here.



Preventing the Second Wave:



Last week, Rep. Walden released a report detailing the U.S.’s rapid progress on testing and what testing measures are needed to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the fall. The U.S. has now performed more than 17.3 million tests. Over 2.7 million of those tests were performed in the past 7 days. Read more here.





Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.

Helpful Resources on PPE:

CDC updated the PPE Burn Rate Calculator, a spreadsheet-based model that will help health care facilities plan and optimize the use of PPE for response to COVID-19. More here.

You can now see PPE shipments to Oregon counties here.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing billions in funding toward job retention and certain other expenses.

Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:

The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment:

Visit RedCrossBlood.org. Click on “Schedule an Appointment” under the “Donate Blood” tab. From there you can enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you.

Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Use Amazon Alexa Blood Scheduling Skill

Fast Facts: Here are some helpful stats on COVID-19 as of 6/9/20

Cases of COVID-19:

U.S. current case count: There are currently at least 1,973,803 cases and 111,751 deaths in the United States, as reported by Johns Hopkins and other media sources.

Oregon Current Case Count: 4,988

Baker: 1

Benton: 63

Clackamas: 393

Clatsop: 45

Columbia: 17

Coos: 32

Crook: 6

Curry: 7

Deschutes: 134

Douglas: 29

Grant: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 65

Jackson: 71

Jefferson: 58

Josephine: 23

Klamath: 46

Lake: 2

Lane: 81

Lincoln: 157

Linn: 124

Malheur: 33

Marion: 1066

Morrow: 13

Multnomah: 1329

Polk: 104

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 6

Umatilla: 144

Union: 7

Wallowa: 3

Wasco: 34

Washington: 807

Yamhill: 85

Testing in Oregon:

Positive: 4,841

Negative: 148,629

Total (since 1/24): 153,470