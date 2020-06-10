ROSEBURG, Ore – Anglers harvesting large rainbow trout at Diamond Lake are asked to provide ODFW with scale samples to help inform future fish stocking. Through Labor Day weekend, ODFW will collect scale samples from harvested rainbow trout over 20 inches.

Diamond Lake is managed as a high-yield fishery and scale samples will be used to show age structure of rainbow trout in the lake. Combined with fish health condition, water quality factors, and benthic macroinvertebrate trends, this data will help biologists maintain a quality fishery and help inform potential future management decisions.

ODFW is requesting scale samples from harvested rainbow trout longer than 20 inches along with length measured from snout to the center of the fork in the tail. Instructions and envelopes for the sample and information are at Diamond Lake Marina.

Angling at Diamond Lake is good and the north and south boat ramps are open, however, Diamond Lake campgrounds remain closed. Anglers are asked be mindful of the Governor’s Executive Order and:

Stay home if you are sick.

Stick close to home. Don’t travel far to hunt or fish.

Be prepared. Restrooms and other facilities may be more limited. Bring your own soap, water, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, food, etc. Buy your license online before you go.

Avoid crowds. Go someplace else if your destination looks crowded.

Practice social distancing. Keep six feet between you and anyone who doesn’t live in your immediate household, including while on a boat or at a fish cleaning station.

Wash your hands often. Keep up on personal hygiene and bring your own water, soap, and hand sanitizer with you.

Pack out what you pack in. Take any garbage with you, including disposable gloves and masks.