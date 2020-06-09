The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds for traffic safety during 2019-2020 totaling $21,500. The grants are being used to increase traffic enforcement with focused patrols for Distracted Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Occupant Protection (Safety Belts), Pedestrian Safety and Speed Enforcement during the below specified events.
Distracted Driving Grant Amount = $5,000
- High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020
- National Distracted Driving Awareness Month 4/2020 – SCHEDULED
DUII High Visibility Enforcement Events Grant Amount = $5,000
- High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020
- Thanksgiving 11/27 – 12/1/2019
- Christmas 2019 / New Year’s 2020 12/13 – 1/2/2020
- Super Bowl 2/2/2020 – SCHEDULED
- Labor Day 8/16 – 9/3/2020 – SCHEDULED
Occupant Protection (Safety Belt) Blitz Periods Grant Amount = $5,500
- High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020
- Thanksgiving – Click It or Ticket 11/27 – 12/1/2019
- Blitz #1 2/3 – 2/16/2020 – SCHEDULED
- Blitz #2 Click It or Ticket 5/18 – 5/31/2020 – SCHEDULED
- Blitz #3 8/24 – 9/6/2020 – SCHEDULED
Pedestrian Safety Grant Amount = $2,000
- High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020