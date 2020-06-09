The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds for traffic safety during 2019-2020 totaling $21,500. The grants are being used to increase traffic enforcement with focused patrols for Distracted Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Occupant Protection (Safety Belts), Pedestrian Safety and Speed Enforcement during the below specified events.

Distracted Driving Grant Amount = $5,000

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

National Distracted Driving Awareness Month 4/2020 – SCHEDULED

DUII High Visibility Enforcement Events Grant Amount = $5,000

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

Thanksgiving 11/27 – 12/1/2019

Christmas 2019 / New Year’s 2020 12/13 – 1/2/2020

Super Bowl 2/2/2020 – SCHEDULED

Labor Day 8/16 – 9/3/2020 – SCHEDULED

Occupant Protection (Safety Belt) Blitz Periods Grant Amount = $5,500

High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2020

Thanksgiving – Click It or Ticket 11/27 – 12/1/2019

Blitz #1 2/3 – 2/16/2020 – SCHEDULED

Blitz #2 Click It or Ticket 5/18 – 5/31/2020 – SCHEDULED

Blitz #3 8/24 – 9/6/2020 – SCHEDULED

Pedestrian Safety Grant Amount = $2,000